Cuban FM stresses need to defend unity in the Caribbean

HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 11 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez stressed the need to defend unity in the Caribbean as the only guarantee to preserve sovereignty and freedom.



In the opening speech of the Fifth Cuba-Caricom Ministerial Meeting underway in Havana, Minister Rodriguez said his country welcomes this event with great satisfaction, where the agreements reached during the Fifth Summit of the regional bloc held last June will be reviewed.

At the Habana Libre Hotel, venue of the Meeting, the Cuban official said the participants will discuss the new challenges the region faces as well as the path to the pressing matter of Latin American and the Caribbean unity.

He added that the Community of Latin American and the Caribbean States (CELAC) is the legitimate, unifying and diverse mechanism of political coordination that has allowed its 33 member states to walk with a common purpose.

On the most pressing challenges for the Caribbean Minister Rodriguez said there is a looming threat of the establishing of extreme protectionism in trade and that the Paris Accords on climate change might be in jeopardy.

He tackled as well the migration issues at times when some speak of building walls that will not solve poverty, or the negative impact of climate change or the unfair international order, that are, among others, the main causes for migration