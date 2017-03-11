Caribbean states keep in high regard relations with Cuba

Share

HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 11 (ACN) The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) keeps in high regard its relations with Cuba and acknowledges the role Cuba plays in the international arena, participants in the Fifth Cuba-Caricom ministerial meeting stated.



At the beginning of the meeting underway in the Habana Libre Hotel in Havana, Maxine McClean, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Barbados, acknowledged the relevance of the relations between Cuba and the regional bloc.

McClean spoke of the importance of this meeting to discuss positions regarding bilateral bonds and in order to strengthen cooperation.

She said this is an opportunity to study how the standing cooperation mechanisms can become more useful and also to revise vital aspects for the well-being of the peoples and governments in the region.

She stressed on the need to tighten bonds among all the bloc´s member states and to cooperate towards a sustainable development, regional integration and the fight against human and drugs trafficking.