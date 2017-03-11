Cuba Confirms Its Commitment with the Association of Caribbean States

Share

Havana, Cuba, Mar 11 (acn) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez ratified on Friday in Havana the country's commitment to continue its contribution with the Association of Caribbean States (ACS) during the 22nd Ordinary Meeting of the Council of Ministers.

After the conclusion of the regional event, the top Cuban diplomat said that important agreements were adopted for the present and future work of the Association and stressed the importance in strengthening regional unity before the existing challenges in the area and international scenario.

He added that the current challenges demand an efficient, proactive, solid and unified organization in accordance to its main principles.

Cuba's support in the ACS was highlighted by its General Secretary June Soomer who pointed out that for years the island has been in the center of the organization and its energy has not diminished.

The diplomat from St. Lucia praised the entry of Japan, Palestine and United Arab Emirates as observers to the regional block, totaling 27, while its 25 member States remain and the number of associates grew to nine.

She also expressed the need to strengthen the work of the ACS in culture and education which, will "contribute in supporting the Caribbean countries and its people", allowing the implementation of important programs in the sectors.

During a press conference after the closing of the regional conference, Cuban Deputy Foreign Minister Rogelio Sierra affirmed that the island ended its pro tempore presidency focused in working and revitalizing the Association and executing cooperation programs and projects aimed in the management of disaster risks and facing climate change.

According to Sierra, during the year of Cuba's presidency, the island promoted exchanges among the ACS member States and organized the 1st Cooperation Conference which had the broad participation of its members, in addition to UN agencies, regional financial institutions and donors interested in regional cooperation.