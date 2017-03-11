Venezuela Takes on the Presidency of the Association of Caribbean States

Share

Havana, Cuba, Mar 11 (acn) Venezuela assumed the presidency of the Council of Ministers of the Association of Caribbean States (ACS) with the commitment of preserving the principle of peace in the region.

At the conclusion of the 22nd Ministerial meeting of the ACS, held at the Hotel Habana Libre, Cuba passed on the temporary presidency to the South American country until 2018.

Venezuela´s Foreign Minister Delcy Rodriguez thanked the confidence deposited in her country for the construction of such important regional entity and committed in working in strengthening inter-regional commerce, prevention of risks, sustainable tourism and mechanisms of cooperation.

She said that the responsibility is a great challenge after the intense work carried out by Cuba chairing the Caribbean Association in strengthening and elaborating a cooperation agenda.

Rodriguez rejected any form of imposition, extraterritoriality or the introduction of hegemonic models on Caribbean nations.

The Venezuelan diplomat called out the attention of the ACS´s respect in the relationships among the States and oppose the current model of the Organization of American States (OAS) that "pretends to apply interventionist processes on our nations".

She expressed solidarity with Mexico, "because we understand that the wall is not against the Mexican people, but against all of Latin America and the Caribbean", in allusion to the construction of the wall on the border between Mexico and the United States ordered by President Donald Trump.

The Venezuelan Foreign Minister expressed her condolences to Haiti for the recent passing away of former President Rene Preval in addition to the people and government of Guatemala for the tragic fire that killed over 30 children.

Rodriguez referred to the memory and historic legacy of the leader of the Cuban Revolution Fidel Castro, founding father of the revolutions in the continent.

Regarding the ministerial meeting, Rodriguez highlighted the agenda, which prevailed in the commitment to continue working in transportation and aerial and maritime connectivity among the Caribbean nations.

During the press conference, Cuban Deputy Foreign Minister Rogelio Sierra added that Guatemala and Cuba will function as Vice Presidents of the ACS's Council of Ministers while St. Lucia accompanies Venezuela as Rrapporteurs.

Sierra said that Havana is satisfied with the outcome of Cuba's work during its presidency, "although there is more efforts to be done in the vision and focus of the work of the Association in the main issues of its activity".