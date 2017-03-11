Journalists Pay Tribute to Fidel Castro and Abel Santamaria

Share

Encrucijada, Cuba, Mar 11 (acn) A dialog on the ties between the leader of the Cuban Revolution Fidel Castro and the second leader of the attack against the Moncada Military Garrison in 1953 was held on Friday with the participation of students and journalists from Villa Clara province.

The encounter held, as part of activities commemorating Day of the Cuban Press and 125th anniversary of the creation of the daily Patria by Cuba´s National Hero Jose Marti included representatives of the local daily Vanguardia, the provincial radio station CMHW and the Cuban News Agency (ACN).

Alberto Gonzalez Rivero, journalist and writer of the territory highlighted the strong ties that existed between the two leaders that headed the attacks against the Moncada Garrison in Santiago de Cuba and the Carlos Manuel de Cespedes Military Barracks in the city of Bayamo on July 26 th, 1953.

Dalia Reyes Perera, Scientific Journalism Award laureate this year referred to the importance for journalists to meet and contribute to the development of the country´s economic, political and social process, while the new generation will continue the ideas of Fidel and Abel.

The representatives of the media outlets visited the Abel Santamaria sugar mill where they learned on the current process of the industry in the territory and efforts of the workers in the countryside and the machinery that increase the daily rate of the harvest.

They also toured the Sugar Museum formerly the home of the family of Abel Santamaria. The museum exhibits machinery and pieces that belonged to the former sugar mills of the territory which have been refurbished this year. ´

Jose Antonio Fulgueiras, president of the Cuban Journalists Association in Villa Clara told ACN, that the activities began with a tribute to Cuba´s National Hero at the Martyrs Park in Santa Clara and a talk by Luis Orlando Pantoja, National Radio Award winner who highlighted the ethics of Jose Marti as a journalist.