Tribute to Fidel Castro at Meeting of the Association of Caribbean States

HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 10 (acn) The preparatory encounter of the 21 st Ordinary Meeting of the Council of Ministers of the Association of Caribbean States (ACS) paid tribute on Thursday in Havana to the leader of the Cuban Revolution Fidel Castro.



Cuba's Deputy Foreign Minister, Rogelio Sierra reflected the tribute to Fidel on his twitter account thanks to the Cuban leader's Caribbean heart at the service of unity in the region.

The creation of the ACS in Cartagena de Indias and its first Summit held on August of 1995 in Trinidad and Tobago had the active participation of Fidel Castro who committed in offering cooperation in education, health, and other sectors to the countries in the region.

Cuba has deployed bilateral cooperation and support to the ACS where over 20 thousand students of the region have graduated in the island's institutions.

There are currently 31 thousand Cuban specialists offering their services in ACS member nations and of that figure, 27 thousand are in the health sector.

The meeting was a successfully, said the Cuban Deputy Foreign Minister after concluding the working session that will give way to the high level Council of Ministers on Friday.

The participants recognized, during their meeting at the Havana Libre Hotel, Cuba's pro tempore presidency of the ACS's Council of Ministers held on January 2016 in Petion Ville, Haiti.

While Cuba held the presidency of the ACS, it concentrated in its efforts of revitalizing the regional entity: strengthening unity and cooperation in favor of the peoples of the region.

The participants in the preparatory meeting highlighted the work carried out by Cuba in the revitalization process of the association's work, said Rogelio Sierra.

The participants also recognized Cuba's initiative in holding the ACS's First Cooperation Conference that offered the opportunity of promoting cooperation, economic competitiveness in the area and take actions against current forces that promote racism and xenophobia, stimulate migration towards developed nations and look to destabilize the internal order of the Caribbean countries.

June Soomer, General Secretary of the ACS said during the opening of the Cooperation Conference that in the 22 years of existence, this meeting has become essential and timely for its growth and close ties with the 25 member states, 8 associated countries and 24 observers.

In addition to promoting the debate, consensus and approximation, the participating nations of the ACS meetings in Havana look to strengthen collective capacities in important areas like tourism, transportation and ways to deal with the effects of climate change.

In the context of the Ministerial forum, Cuba will turn over the pro tempore presidency to the elected country, expected to be Venezuela. Reports will also be presented on the management and the ACS General Secretary, Santa Lucia's ambassador, June Soomer.

The Ministers and heads of delegations will analyze the entrance of other countries as observers and consensus is expected on issues that affect the region, like immigration of the Caribbean nations.

The ACS is the first genuine Latin American and Caribbean organization of unity, consensus, cooperation and integration created by its own members and is the first in the area of which Cuba is full and founding member as a result of the firm position of CARICOM and regional support.