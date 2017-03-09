Cuban Scientific Centers Praise Work of Indio Hatuey Station

Share

HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 9 (ACN) Cuban scientific centers headed by the Ministry of Higher Education (MES) recognized on Wednesday the work of the Indio Hatuey Station located in Matanzas province for its contribution to the development of science, technology and innovation for the last 55 years.



The main activity for the institution´s 55th anniversary held at the Plaza America Convention Center in Varadero Beach Resort was attended by scientists, personalities, political and government leaders and led by Teresa Rojas Monzon, First Secretary of the Cuban Communist Party in Matanzas.

The Deputy Minister for Higher Education, Aurora Gonzalez Fernandez praised the work of the center, which has achieved broadening its lines of investigation, and train highly qualified personal for the last 55 years, in addition to a book presentation that collects the creation and evolution of the Indio Hatuey Experimental Station of Pasture and Forage.

One of the dreams of the leader of the Revolution Fidel Castro, who had the idea of creating the center, was always the impossible and with dedication and the daily work has made the dream come true, said the Deputy Minister.

The presence of Theodor Friedrich, representative of the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) in Cuba and Myrta Kaulard, resident secretary of the UN Development Program (UNPD) constitutes an example of the prestige of the scientific institution before international entities, which maintain good ties.

The Director of the Indio Hatuey Station said that the challenge towards the future is to make the center into a technological firm committed with the territorial development and with the construction of a prosperous and sustainable socialism.

Workers with 15 to 50 or more years at the center received diplomas while Dr. Fernando Vecino Alegret who was Minister of Higher Education for many years was given a special recognition for his interest and continuation in the development of Indio Hatuey.