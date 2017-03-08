First ACS Cooperation Conference starts in Havana

Share

HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 8 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Trade and Investment deputy Minister Ileana Núñez inaugurated in Havana the First Association of Caribbean States (ACS) Cooperation Conference.



In her opening speech the Cuban official said this meeting honor the commitments made in the ACS Summit held in Havana last June, and it works towards integration in the region.

Over 70 delegations from the member states, watchers and international organizations are participating in the Conference.

Cuba gives a great importance to its relationship with its brothers in the Caribbean, said Nuñez, and as an example she mentioned the over 20 thousand students from ACS member states that have graduated in Cuban schools.

Today, over 31 thousand Cubans are cooperating in the region, 27 thousand of them in the health sector, she said. Cooperation is one of the main aspects in the work of ACS.

The goal of this Conference is to become a stage for the Caribbean peoples, their organizations and the world to discuss the future of the region, by analizing the potential all of them have, she added.