Granma to host main activities in Cuba for Women´s Day

HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 8 (ACN) The city of Bayamo, in the eastern Cuban province of Granma, will host the main activities to mark the International Women´s Day.

The ceremony will have the Ñico Lopez Museum, former Carlos Manuel de Cespedes Garrison, attacked at the same time that the Moncada Garrison on July 26, 1953,by a group of youngsters led by Fidel Castro.

In this place the ashes of the Cuban Revolution leader rested on December 2 before continuing their trip to Santiago de Cuba, and thousands of Granma people made a pilgrimage to it to pay their respect.

The general Secretary of the Cuban Women´s Federation Teresa Amarelle Boué toured several municipalities of this province and talked to women along the way. T night she will visit the homes of Cuban players participating in the World Baseball Classic underway in Japan.

Last February 18th, when Granma was selected to host this ceremony, Amarelle Boue highlighted the good work of the organization in this province with large amounts of women working, their contribution to the main economy sectors and the community work.