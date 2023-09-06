Raul Castro congratulates Cuban Revolutionary Navy







HAVANA, Cuba, Sept 5 (ACN) Army General Raul Castro Ruz congratulated today the Revolutionary Navy on the 60th anniversary of its founding.



In a letter published in the Granma newspaper, the leader of the Revolution recalled the 66th anniversary of the uprising in Cienfuegos when the sailors and the people confronted the tyranny.



The history of the Revolutionary Navy reflects the participation of its members in various combat missions, in the training of personnel and in the improvement of the country's defensive capacity, he said.



In his words, the Army General paid homage to all those who fell in the line of duty and to the protagonists of the actions in Cienfuegos who gave their lives for the freedom of the homeland.



With the missive, he called on the sailors to continue fulfilling the phrase of the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro Ruz, that this will always be a navy of Homeland or Death.



The Revolutionary War Navy was established by Law 600 promulgated on October 16, 1959 in its article No. 7 and is composed of regular forces and territorial troops militias, created from national institutions related to the maritime, port and nautical branches.