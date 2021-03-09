A professional from Havana aspires to win the 2021 Lifetime Achievement Award 2021

HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 8 (ACN) Doctor of Science and architect Felicia Chateloin Santiesteban, from Havana, is the only candidate for the 2021 National Lifetime Achievement Award in her field, the National Union of Construction Architects and Engineers (UNAICC) reported.



According to Ramon Felix Recondo, who chairs the jury—made up of past winners—Chateloin Santiesteban easily meets the technical, academic and scientific requirements for the candidates, who are supposed to have made contributions of national and international value and been the leader of at least some of them.



She won Havana’s Lifetime Achievement Award in Architecture and is also Member Emeritus of the UNESCO Regional Chair for the Integral Conservation of Cultural Heritage for Latin America and the Caribbean, to mention a few of her many outstanding accomplishments.



The College of Architects of Havana, founded on March 13, 1916, established the Day of the Cuban Architect in 1935 in honor of that day. However, the anniversary gained greater significance in 1957, when a commando of the University Student Federation, led by José Antonio Echeverría,



took over the Radio Reloj radio station as part of the actions to execute dictator Fulgencio Batista at the Presidential Palace.



UNAICC was established in 1983 and has more than 10,000 members. It also runs societies for Civil, Hydraulic, Mechanical, Electrical and Industrial Engineering societies, as well as Geosciences and Chemistry.