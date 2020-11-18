Cuban president and FM congratulate students on their International Day





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 17 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel, president of Cuba, congratulated Tuesday on Twitter all the students in the Caribbean nation, on the occasion of the celebration of the International Day of the Student on November 17.



Diaz-Canel described studying as the most noble, challenging and enriching task in life.



For his part, Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Cuban foreign minister, stated in the same social media that Cuban students inspired with their example when the COVID-19 forced the closure of schools.



Rodriguez Parrilla highlighted the will, commitment and action of the students in the most difficult moments and congratulated them for celebrating this November 17, International Student Day.



This date was founded in memory of the events of November 1939 in Prague, following the murder of a medical student by the Nazi regime, which ended with a massacre and the sending of hundreds of young people to concentration and extermination camps.