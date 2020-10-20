Cuban FM describes US election process as a show



HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 19 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez described today the election race in the United States as a political show to win votes, as politicians ignore the voters' main demands.



On his Twitter account, Rodriguez noted that the campaign between President Donald Trump and his democratic rival, Joe Biden, wastes nearly ten billion dollars to guarantee votes without taking social demands into account.

'Local media have covered the political show and the American dream, while those who defend their rights in the streets of the country are silenced,' the head of Cuban diplomacy wrote.

According to media reports, over the last few days, the two candidates have intensified their vote-catching activities on site before their final debate, which is scheduled for October 22 at 21:00 hours, local time, at Belmont University, in Nashville, Tennessee.