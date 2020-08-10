Cuba reports 93 new cases of COVID-19, highest number since the start of the pandemic



HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 10 (ACN) The Cuban health ministry reported 93 new positive cases of SARS-CoV-2, coronavirus that causes COVID-19, for a total of 3,046 in the country.



By the close of Aug 9; 959 patients remain in hospitals for clinical epidemiological surveillance while other 11,501 people are being monitored in their homes by the Primary Health Care.



The 93 new cases are Cubans, 61 of them are contacts of previously confirmed cases, the source of infection was not yet identified in 22 of them, while 10 others were infected abroad; 62 patients were asymptomatic when tested.



496 patients remain admitted in hospitals as confirmed cases, 490 of them show a stable clinical evolution and there are 4 in serious and 2 in critical conditions; Cuba totals 88 deaths (none yesterday), two evacuees and 2,460 discharges (nine yesterday).