Cuba shared experiences in confronting COVID-19 at CELAC forum



HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 6 (ACN) Cuban experts presented on Wednesday in an online forum Cuba's experiences in the confrontation with COVID-19 and biopharmaceutical development, diplomatic sources said.



Maria Guzman, director of the research, diagnosis and reference center of the Pedro Kouri Institute of Tropical Medicine, and experts from the Finlay Institute of Vaccines were among the participants in the online seminar convened by the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) and the United Kingdom, called "Accelerating Access to the COVID-19 Vaccine.

The expert shared Cuba's experience in tackling the pandemic and highlighted the need to foster international cooperation and solidarity, Mirta Granda Averhoff, director of political and multilateral affairs at the foreign ministry, posted on Twitter.

Vaccination has been one of the most prevalent issues around the world since the beginning of the disease, mainly because of the need to find a cure for the rapidly spreading virus.

At the moment, more than 20 vaccines are in clinical trials worldwide, and another 140 are in early-stage development.