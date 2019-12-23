Cuban Parliament appoints members of the Council of Ministers

Share

HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 21 (ACN) Deputies to Cuba's National Assembly of People's Power (ANPP) this Saturday appointed, at the proposal of Miguel Díaz-Canel, President of the Republic, the members of the Council of Ministers, which will include six deputy prime ministers.



The Commander of the Revolution, Ramiro Valdés Menéndez, Roberto Morales Ojeda, Inés María Chapman, Ricardo Cabrisas Ruíz, Alejandro Gil Fernández and José Luis Tapia Fonseca were selected as deputy prime ministers and will accompany Manuel Marrero, who was previously appointed as prime minister, in his administration.

José Amado Ricardo Guerra was ratified by the ANPP as secretary of this government body.

Also part of the Council of Ministers are:

Minister of the Interior: Julio César Gandarilla Bermejo

Minister of the Revolutionary Armed Forces: Leopoldo Cintra Frías

Minister of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment: Rodrigo Malmierca Díaz

Minister for Science, Technology and the Environment Elba Rosa Pérez Montoya

Minister of Higher Education: José Ramón Saborido Loidi

Minister of Finance and Prices: Meisi Bolaños Weiss

Minister of the Food Industry: Manuel Santiago Sobrino Martínez

Minister of Agriculture: Gustavo Rodríguez Rollero

Minister of Construction: René Mesa Villafaña

Minister of Justice:Oscar Manuel Silveira Martínez

Minister of Education: Ena Elsa Velázquez Cobiella

Minister of Labour and Social Security: Martha Elena Feito Cabrera

Minister of Culture: Alpidio Alonso Grau

Minister of Communications: Jorge Luis Perdomo Di-Lella

Minister of Industry: Eloy Álvarez Martínez

Minister of Transport: Eduardo Rodríguez Ávila

Minister of Tourism: Juan Carlos García Granda

Minister - President of the Central Bank of Cuba: Marta Sabina Wilson González

Minister of Energy and Mines: Nicolás Arrente Cruz

Minister of Domestic Trade:Betsy Díaz Velázquez

Minister of Economy and Planning: Alejandro Gil Fernández

Minister of Public Health: José Ángel Portal Miranda

Minister of Foreign Affairs: Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla

President of the Cuban Institute of Radio and Television: Alfonso Noya Martínez

President of INRH: Antonio Rodríguez Rodríguez

President of the National Institute of Sports, Physical Education and Recreation: Osvaldo C. Vento Montiller

According to the Cuban Constitution, the Council of Ministers is the highest executive and administrative body and constitutes the Government of the Republic, periodically reporting on its activities to the National Assembly of People's Power.

Among its functions are to propose the general objectives and goals for the preparation of short-, medium- and long-term plans for the economic and social development of the State, and once approved by the National Assembly of People's Power, to organize, direct and control their execution.

It also prepares the draft State Budget and, once it is approved by the National Assembly of People's Power, oversees its execution; implements and demands the fulfillment of the objectives approved to strengthen the monetary, financial and fiscal systems; and prepares legislative projects to be submitted to the National Assembly of People's Power or the Council of State, as the case may be.