- Díaz-Canel: Together we have won and together we will win
- Cuban legend Omara Portuondo awarded Gold Medal of Merit in Spain
- Manuel Marrero appointed Prime Minister of Cuba
- Chargé d'Affaires of the United States received at the Cuban Foreign Ministry
- Cuban Parliament appoints members of the Council of Ministers
Cuban Parliament appoints members of the Council of Ministers
Share
HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 21 (ACN) Deputies to Cuba's National Assembly of People's Power (ANPP) this Saturday appointed, at the proposal of Miguel Díaz-Canel, President of the Republic, the members of the Council of Ministers, which will include six deputy prime ministers.
The Commander of the Revolution, Ramiro Valdés Menéndez, Roberto Morales Ojeda, Inés María Chapman, Ricardo Cabrisas Ruíz, Alejandro Gil Fernández and José Luis Tapia Fonseca were selected as deputy prime ministers and will accompany Manuel Marrero, who was previously appointed as prime minister, in his administration.
José Amado Ricardo Guerra was ratified by the ANPP as secretary of this government body.
Also part of the Council of Ministers are:
Minister of the Interior: Julio César Gandarilla Bermejo
Minister of the Revolutionary Armed Forces: Leopoldo Cintra Frías
Minister of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment: Rodrigo Malmierca Díaz
Minister for Science, Technology and the Environment Elba Rosa Pérez Montoya
Minister of Higher Education: José Ramón Saborido Loidi
Minister of Finance and Prices: Meisi Bolaños Weiss
Minister of the Food Industry: Manuel Santiago Sobrino Martínez
Minister of Agriculture: Gustavo Rodríguez Rollero
Minister of Construction: René Mesa Villafaña
Minister of Justice:Oscar Manuel Silveira Martínez
Minister of Education: Ena Elsa Velázquez Cobiella
Minister of Labour and Social Security: Martha Elena Feito Cabrera
Minister of Culture: Alpidio Alonso Grau
Minister of Communications: Jorge Luis Perdomo Di-Lella
Minister of Industry: Eloy Álvarez Martínez
Minister of Transport: Eduardo Rodríguez Ávila
Minister of Tourism: Juan Carlos García Granda
Minister - President of the Central Bank of Cuba: Marta Sabina Wilson González
Minister of Energy and Mines: Nicolás Arrente Cruz
Minister of Domestic Trade:Betsy Díaz Velázquez
Minister of Economy and Planning: Alejandro Gil Fernández
Minister of Public Health: José Ángel Portal Miranda
Minister of Foreign Affairs: Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla
President of the Cuban Institute of Radio and Television: Alfonso Noya Martínez
President of INRH: Antonio Rodríguez Rodríguez
President of the National Institute of Sports, Physical Education and Recreation: Osvaldo C. Vento Montiller
According to the Cuban Constitution, the Council of Ministers is the highest executive and administrative body and constitutes the Government of the Republic, periodically reporting on its activities to the National Assembly of People's Power.
Among its functions are to propose the general objectives and goals for the preparation of short-, medium- and long-term plans for the economic and social development of the State, and once approved by the National Assembly of People's Power, to organize, direct and control their execution.
It also prepares the draft State Budget and, once it is approved by the National Assembly of People's Power, oversees its execution; implements and demands the fulfillment of the objectives approved to strengthen the monetary, financial and fiscal systems; and prepares legislative projects to be submitted to the National Assembly of People's Power or the Council of State, as the case may be.