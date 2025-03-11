Cuba calls for first time to nationalized citizens to the national football team





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 11 (ACN) The Cuban national soccer team called up for the first time nationalized players to play against Trinidad and Tobago in the 2025 Gold Cup qualifiers.



The call-up of Alessio Raballo, 18, forward of Parma Primavera (Italy), who told the press a few months ago: "Playing for Cuba has always been my dream. Although I was born in Italy, my heart is with my mother's island".



At 1.86 meters tall and with two goals in five games in the Italian Primavera 2, Raballo is emerging as a promising player for the future.



Camilo Pinillo, a center back with Cuban roots who plays in Belgian soccer, also stands out and his inclusion, like Raballo's, marks an unprecedented milestone.



Press media highlight that the fact could result, in the future, in a greater inclusion of top-level players in the senior national teams.



Raballo and Pinillo could be eligible for the U20 World Cup in Chile, to be held September 27 to October 19.



On the other hand, the most significant absence is that of captain Luis Javier Paradela, sidelined by a ruptured cruciate ligament in his knee.



His absence leaves a void in the offensive creation, in which Yasnier Matos and Christian Flores will assume greater responsibility.



On the other hand, the inclusion of striker Onel Hernandez provides experience and individual quality to the team's forward line.



In addition, Yosel Piedra, after overcoming a serious knee injury, will remain in the team for consecutive call-ups, adding experience to the squad coached by Yusnielys Castillo.



Piedra, from AD San Carlos (Costa Rica), will reinforce a backline that includes Carlos Vazquez, absent from the last FIFA date, and Dariel Morejon and Karel Perez, left-footed U20 defender, contracted by Gil Vicente FC of Portugal.



In midfield, Pedro "Cueto" Bravo, a key player in the victory against St. Kitts and Nevis, will be looking to establish himself as a starter.



Coach Castillo is relying on an attack that also includes Maykel Reyes and Daniel "Filungo" Díaz, backed by defensive solidity.

