Cuba mourns death of prominent journalist

HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 22 (ACN) Cuban journalist Jose Dos Santos (1947) died today in Havana, Cubaperiodistas reported.



Dos Santos began his journalistic life in 1969 at Prensa Latina news agency, where he held several responsibilities, among them chief correspondent in the German Democratic Republic and the Federal Republic of Germany.



He was vice president for Information (1984-1993) at that news agency, and covered, as special envoy, international events, including visits of Commander-in-Chief Fidel Castro to Ecuador, Venezuela, Brazil and the former Union of Soviet Socialist Republics, and Ibero-American and Non-Aligned Summits.



He served as assistant professor at the Faculty of Social Communication of the University of Havana.



Dos Santos was elected vice president of the Cuban Journalists Association by the 6th Congress (1993), re-elected by the 7th Congress (1999) and served as treasurer of the Latin American Federation of Journalists (Felap).



He also wrote testimonial books on literacy, the first coffee picking and his work as a foreign correspondent, and was the author of a volume with compilations of notes on journalism.