Russia and Cuba to cooperate on pharmaceutical development project





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 7 (ACN) The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) will allocate more than 11.2 million dollars to develop, along with Biocubafarma, innovative drugs against geriatric and oncological diseases



According to the Cuban foreign ministry, with this announcement, made during the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, Biocubafarma has positioned itself as the first partner of RDIF in Cuba.



In a press release, the general director of the Fund, Kiril Dmitriev, highlighted the efforts of this financial entity to attract the world's best drug producers to the Russian market.



Dmitriev stated that the initial investment could increase tenfold in the future, in line with the priority given to the healthcare sector.



The development of drugs for geriatric and oncological diseases will eventually make it easier to help a larger number of patients and will significantly expand the capabilities of Russian medicine, the RDIF head noted.