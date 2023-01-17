Cuba highlights results of vaccine against liver and ovary cancer





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 17 (ACN) The Business Group of the Cuban Biotechnological and Pharmaceutical Industries (Biocubafarma) highlighted today the new clinical evidence of safety and therapeutic effect of the national vaccine HeberSaVax, which represented an achievement of science and innovation in 2022 in the country.



On Twitter, Biocubafarma published the recognition it granted to the entities executing the immunogen also known as CIGB 247, used in the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma and ovary cancer in advanced stages.



Among the institutions participating in the development of HeberSaVax are the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (CIGB), the Center for Surgical Medical Research (CIMEQ), the Ministry of Public Health, the Institute of Cybernetics, Mathematics and Physics (ICIMAF) and the Central University Marta Abreu de Las Villas.



Recently, in a meeting of health experts and scientists with President Miguel Diaz-Canel, it was reported that HeberSaVax is a safe and bearable product, with minimal adverse reactions, which was concluded after 10 years of continuous immunizations in clinical trials.



Dr. Francisco Hernandez, who is clinically responsible for the development of CIGB 247, stated that it is a safe and less expensive Cuban therapeutic alternative compared to others existing in the world, available to patients suffering from a complex health problem.



When one witnesses that a median survival time of 11 months is achieved against the world's leading product, Sorafenib (which does not exceed six months), there is no doubt that it is a very powerful clinical evidence, said Enrique Arús Soler, specialist in Gastroenterology-Hepatology and endoscopist, on that occasion.