Colombian Avianca Airlines Resumes Flights to Cuba





Havana, Dec 16 (ACN) A Colombian airplane with Avianca Airlines arrived Monday in Havana resuming the air connection interrupted in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Representing Avianca airlines, Agustin Gutierrez who is the general director of the Take Off commercial company told reporters that they expect the resumption of operations to be fruitful for the two countries.



An Airbus A320 landed at Havana’s Jose Marti international airport with 89 passengers on board, which was considered the opening of increasing air connections with different parts of the world originating in Bogota with Havana as destination, said Gutierrez.



For the Cuban Tourism Ministry, the resumption of direct flights between Bogota and Havana opens a new stage of connectivity and opportunities for the two countries, which helps cultural, touristic and commercial exchange.



Avianca had cancelled flights to Cuba in March 2020 following the shutdown of borders and the drastic reduction of international flights due to the pandemic.