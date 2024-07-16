Cuban parliament to debate today policy for the Socialist State Enterprise Law





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 16 (ACN) The preliminary draft of the Policy for the Law of the Socialist State Enterprise will be analyzed today by the Permanent Working Commissions as a preview to the 3rd Ordinary Period of Sessions of the National Assembly of People's Power (ANPP) in its 10th Legislature.



From the Havana Convention Center, the deputies will discuss about this regulation that will be submitted to debate in other meetings of the ANPP.



They will address issues related to the measures of the Government Program to boost the economy and correct distortions in different entities, and the checking of agricultural production plans by entities belonging to the Ministries of the Interior, the Revolutionary Armed Forces and the General Customs of the Republic of Cuba to ensure food for the troops.



Other issues such as the protection of vulnerable people, families and homes, as well as the situation of minors involved in criminal activities, will also be discussed.



The MPs will also evaluate the work carried out by the ANPP at the international level.



After analyzing around 90 topics of great social impact for the country, the 11 Permanent Working Commissions will reach their last day of exchanges at the end of Tuesday.



The 3rd Ordinary Period of Sessions of the 10th Legislature of the ANPP, which will begin next Wednesday, will have as its main motivation the 50th anniversary of the establishment of the experience of the Local Bodies of People's Power.