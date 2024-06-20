Authorities to take more effective action against tax evasion





Havana, Jun 18 (ACN) Although the figures registered in the first four months of 2024 show an upward trend in tax collection, more effective measures are called for to cope with tax dodgers held liable for debits in the order of almost 820 million pesos in the aforesaid period alone, according to Belkis Pino Hernández, first deputy chief of the National Tax Administration Office (ONAT).



“It’s a large amount of money that never made it to the State Budget to the detriment of social programs and public services, including salary payments, and that is a crime enshrined in the Penal Code,” she remarked.



Outdated or doctored books, records and other forms established by the Cuban Financial Reporting Standards, as well as cancellations of accounts receivable without documentary backing and undeclared labor contracts are among the main violations detected by ONAT.



In line with Minister of Finance and Prices Vladimir Regueiro Ale’s recent statements to the press, 4,744 taxpayers across the country who are yet to submit their income tax return forms or have made inaccurate sworn statements are being audited and, depending on the findings, may be charged with tax evasion, fined, or see their assets impounded or their license withdrawn.



ONAT can also request the relevant instances to prevent anyone who fails to pay their taxes in due time from traveling to another country, pursuant to Article 94 of the current tax legislation.