Díaz-Canel: FIHAV is a great opportunity to boost economy





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 7 (ACN) Cuban president Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the XXXIX Havana International Fair (FIHAV 2023) represents a great opportunity to continue boosting the development of the national economy.



The presidentattended the inauguration of the fair on Monday, and then toured the exhibition pavilions where some 60 countries and nearly 800 companies showcase their products and services.



"Today we inaugurated #FIHAV2023 and then toured the exhibition pavilions of several countries participating in the event. They add up to 60 nations here that have bet on #Cuba and some 800 companies. This is a great opportunity to continue promoting the development of the national economy".



On the day, Diaz-Canel also participated in the opening of the pavilion of the Russian Federation, where he coincided with Victor Koronelli, Russian ambassador in Havana, who thanked Cuba for allowing the participation of that Eurasian country in FIHAV 2023.



Also present at the inauguration of FIHAV 2023 were Deputy Prime Ministers Ricardo Cabrisas, head of Foreign Trade and Investment, and Alejandro Gil, Minister of Economy and Planning; representatives of the Chamber of Commerce and the Palco Business Group, governors, official foreign delegations and businessmen.