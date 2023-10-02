Havana hosts ALADI-Cuba Expo 2023





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 2 (ACN) The ALADI-Cuba Expo 2023, Multisectoral Business Macro- Roundtable, will be opened this afternoon at the Havana Convention Center, by local authorities and the Latin American Integration Association (ALADI by its Spanish acronym).As it is aimed at increasing and strengthening trade among its 13 member countries and others in the region, the event is of great importance for Cuba because of its interest in expanding and diversifying its exports, in addition to the agreements that may be reached with the participating nations.

Pabexpo fairgrounds will host representatives of companies and MSMEs from Latin America and the Caribbean, who will be able to exhibit their goods and services in sectors such as biotechnology and pharmaceuticals, tourism, food and beverages, and the metal-mechanic industry,

among others.



According to Vivian Herrera Cid, director general of foreign trade of the Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment Ministry (Mincex by its Spanish acronym), Cuba is participating in 16 agreements of partial and regional scope in this 10th edition of ALADI's main promotional event.

Cuba has 1,441 entities registered in the platform of the Latin American Integration Association, organizer of this traditional meeting, which will be held in person again after three years of virtual celebration due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



The Caribbean nation presents for the fair 14 entities of the Business Group of the Light Industry of Cuba (GEMPILby its Spanish acronym) and although others are not excluded because of their interest in such negotiations, Suchel Camacho S.A. announced at the last minute its decision to join such rounds.



The other companies are NEXUS S.A., Konfort, Arthis S.A. and the Central Office of GEMPIL, as well as the textile companies BOGA, PUNTEX, Calzados COMBELL, Pinturas Vitral, Ediciones Caribe, Tenería y Pieles, Thaba, CEPIL and ENCOMIL.

The main objectives of these meetings are to promote exports, development and innovation, import of raw materials and foreign investment, according to the same source.



ALADI is an international intergovernmental organization created on August 12, 1980 and its function is to promote the harmonious and balanced economic and social development of its countries, based on regional economic integration.