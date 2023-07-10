Outstanding Cuban development project among the 100 best of its kind worldwide





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 10 (ACN) La Moneda Cubana, from Old Havana, which is ranked among the 100 best local development projects ( LDP) in the world, will participate in the Second Local Development Fair, to be held at the Expocuba fairgrounds in Havana, from July 11 to 16.



Located in the Catedral People's Council, the PDL has graduated 1,359 young people from the capital as University Technicians in Cuisine and Gastronomy in its 12 years of existence, its general director, Angel Aguilera Castillo, told the Cuban News Agency.



The initiative has allowed the reinsertion into society of boys and girls who have been disconnected from study and work, some of them even with antisocial behavior, to whom training in these specialties has been offered.



He praised the prestige of this LDP, recognized with the status of Excellence Award since 2016 and with the International Award The Bizz Awards 2019, granted by the World Confederation of Businesses for leadership and relevant results.



At Moneda Cubana, young people are trained in the trades of gastronomic services, bartending and cooking with an innovative, efficient and socially responsible management that contributes to the sustainable development of the country through the training of competitive professionals and the creation and dissemination of knowledge in such profiles, he said.



The objective of this 2nd edition of the Fair is to offer a new opportunity to the actors of the economy to show their potentialities in contributing to the sustainable development of the municipalities and to continue expanding the productive and service network at that level as a source of wealth and prosperity.



Dedicated to the young people who join the local economic networks and to the efforts of the exhibitors in terms of exports, this exposition will be a propitious space for the launching of new products and services with areas enabled for the presentation of novelties.