Cuban Agriculture Minister Addresses FAO Conference





Havana, July 3 (ACN) Cuban Agriculture Minister Ydael Perez Brito addressed the 43rd Session of the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) underway in Rome Italy.



In his remarks at the forum, Perez Brito thanked the FAO support of Cuba in different areas as well as the contribution by UN agencies to guarantee the people’s right to food, according to PL news agency.



The Cuban government official referred to the island’s Food Sovereignty and Nutritional Education Program, approved amidst the strengthening of the US economic, commercial and financial blockade of his country, which was also included on the unilateral US list of states sponsors of terrorism.



Such hurdles on the way to sustainable development were joined by other negative factors, such as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the environmental crisis and demographic problems, among others the official noted.



The Minister also referred to ongoing actions in Cuba to manage water resources, including recently passed legislation related the topic and to disaster risk reduction, the increase of food production, the rational use of water and others which are in tune with the 2030 Agenda.

The FAO Conference kicked off July 1st and will run till July 7 with the participation of 120 ministers of agriculture and other high-level officials from all 194 FAO member nations.