Caribbean and the Americas Tourist Excellences Magazine Celebrates its 20th Anniversary

Santiago de Cuba, Cuba, Jul 6 (ACN) The Caribbean and the Americas Tourist Excellences Magazine celebrated on Thursday in Santiago de Cuba its 20 th anniversary in the area where its first number was presented in July of 1997 during the Caribbean Festival.

Intellectuals, artists, journalists and representatives of institutions and entities, collaborators of the publication met at the chapel of the former San Basilio Magno College of the Conservation Office of the city of Santiago de Cuba.

The President of the Excellence of the Caribbean Group, also celebrating its two decades, highlighted that every year in each edition of the Fire Festival; they include a special edition on the eastern city with articles and photographs.

The Director of the Conservation Office, Omar Lopez said that the institution and Excellence were almost created on the same dates and praised the work of the magazine for showing the world the cultural, heritage and tourism values of the city.

The magazine is published in Spanish, English, German and Russian and is present in 56 international tourism fairs like FITUR in Spain, MITT, Russia, FITCUBA, ITB, Germany and World Travel Market in London.

The Spanish group has 35 digital and printed publications and their intention is to continue growing in order to reach out to more readers.

The representative of the Tourism Ministry in Santiago de Cuba, Marisol Rodriguez and Vicente Gonzalez, researcher and photographer valued the importance of Excellence in the promotion of the destination, its attractions and people.