Havana, Monday 01 de May de 2017 09:38 am
Cuban Culture Minister meets with UNESCO Director-General

Created on Monday, 01 May 2017 09:20 | Hits: 46 | Evelyn García Vasallo
HAVANA, Cuba, May 1 (ACN) Cuban Minister of Culture Abel Prieto received the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization ((UNESCO) Director-General Irina Bokova who is on an official visit to Cuba.
 
At the meeting, held in the Ministry of Culture, the Bulgarian diplomat highlighted relations with Cuba and stated that the dialogue with Minister Prieto aims to strengthen them.
 
During my previous visit to Havana, he drew up an action plan for the sector in which the 2030 agenda places culture as an important element for sustainable development.
 
That is why our work and cooperation is important not only for Cuba, she said, but also for Latin America and the Caribbean.
 
Bokova, who is in Cuba on the occasion of the International Jazz Day, thanked the Ministry of Culture and the Cuban Music Institute for their support in view of the activities carried out with regard to the date, that wrapped up on Sunday with a concert in the Alicia Alonso Grand Theater.
 
She praised, in addition, the preparation of the Cuban musicians and the quality of jazz players like Chucho Valdés.
 
Abel Prieto expressed his gratitude to Unesco and the Thelonious Monk Jazz Institute for offering Cuba the opportunity to host the International Jazz Day celebrations at a time of violence and danger to world peace.
 
He also referred to Bokova's words when she stated that jazz is a genre that rejects any source of aggression and violence and is a song at the confluence of cultures and peoples.
 
