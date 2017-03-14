España Español  Français  РУССКИЙ


Havana, Tuesday 14 de March de 2017 02:26 pm
Restored copy of Strawberry and Chocolate to hit Cuban theaters

Restored copy of Strawberry and Chocolate to hit Cuban theatersHAVANA, Cuba, Mar 14 (ACN) Lea Pintado, head of Communications at the Cuban Institue of Art and Cinematographic Industry (ICAIC) announced that Cuban specialists restored the 1994 Oscar nominee film Strawberry and Chocolate, and it will be exhibited in Cuban theaters soon.

The film, directed by Tomás Gutiérrez Alea and Juan Carlos Tabío, was based on the short story "The Wolf, The Forest and the New Man" (in Spanish, El Lobo, el bosque y el hombre nuevo) written by Senel Paz in 1990. Senel Paz also wrote the screenplay for the film
It won several major Cuban national awards and was nominee to the Oscars in the Foreign language category, the only Cuban film up to date to achieve that feat.
Pintado said they still have many films to restore, a very complex process ICAIC is undertaking, but they already have finished some that were exhibited at the last Havana Film Festival.

