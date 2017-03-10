Matanzas dedicates its second day of the Book Fair to History

Share

HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 10 (acn) The 26th International Book Fair in Matanzas dedicated on Thursday its second day to History, which included an opinion session on the legacy of the leader of the Revolution, Fidel Castro.



"Matanzas, a group of Authors and Martires del Goicuria", written by Clara Emma Chavez were some of the proposals that went to the public on Thursday as part of the book fair in the western city held between the 8th and 12th of this month.

During a space dedicated to the historic leader of the Revolution, members of the National Historians Association (UNHIC) coincided in highlighting several facades of the life and work of the Comandante as an inspiration to the continuation of the Cuban Revolutionary process.

The opinion session was called "Fidel Por Siempre" (Fidel forever) with the participation of several researchers among them Roberto Perez Rivero, President of the UNHIC who highlighted the broad thinking of Fidel and his important role in the country's history to present times.

A surprise for book lovers was the presentation of the new edition of "La Novela de mi Vida" (The Novel of my Life) by Leonardo Padura published by Matanzas publishing house that deals with the life of Cuba's Romantic poet Jose Maria Heredia who lived in Matanzas.

The Matanzas Magazine announced on Thursday is annual awards for the six best-published materials during 2016 which went to Laidis Fernandez de Juan, Alina Lopez, Norge Cespedes, Hanoi Gonzalez, Carlos Manuel Gonzalez and Sigfredo Ariel.

The second day of the book fair was held at Medio Street, which also included other cultural options in addition to the sale of products and food.

The International Book Fair, dedicated this year to Dr. Armando Hart and Canada as guest of honor has over 200 books at the disposition of the locals of Matanzas.