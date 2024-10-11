Cuban province hosts International Crafts Fair Iberoarte





HOLGUIN, Cuba, Oct 11 (ACN) Dedicated to the culture of the eastern province of Santiago de Cuba, the 22nd edition of the International Crafts Fair Iberoarte 2024 began in Holguin and will take place until October 22 with a varied program of activities.



The Expo Holguin fairground will host the event where around 20 foreign exhibitors from countries like Ecuador, India and Argentina will participate, in addition to artists from Havana and Las Tunas, who during 16 days will have the opportunity to exhibit and trade their creations with the public.



Iberoarte will offer the public textile confections, saddlery, goldsmithing and other varied expressions of this type of artistic manifestation and will be attended by more than 40 creators and artists.



Lote, a regular space for the promotion of visual arts, this year will be dedicated to the figure of Humberto Socas del Rio and characterized by highlighting in the exhibitions the colorfulness and temperature of Santiago de Cuba, known as the hot land.



Likewise, and also included in the program of the Ibero-American Culture Festival to be held in this city, there will be the Papermakers Meeting organized by Cuadernos Papiro and dedicated to the production of manufactured paper and the work with natural fibers incorporated to it.



As the second most important of its kind in the country, the Iberoarte International Crafts Fair is sponsored by the Holguin branch of the Cuban Fund of Cultural Goods and constitutes a space of confluence between the diverse artistic and autochthonous manifestations of each region.