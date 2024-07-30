All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Servicio de fotos Servicio de Radio Servicio de Cast de Noticias Servicio de Audiovisuales Servicios Especiales Servicios de idiomas Servicios de Documentacion Ofertas
31
July Tuesday

Diaz-Canel congratulates the University of the Arts on its 48th anniversary

 

HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 30 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and president of the country, congratulated students and professors of the University of the Arts on the occasion of the 48th anniversary of its founding.

On X, the head of state stressed that, during almost half a century of history, the institution has left a deep mark on Cuba's artistic development.

May Fidel's dream of democratizing art continue to be the paradigm to follow, he said in his message.

The University of the Arts was created as the Higher Institute of Arts (ISA by its Spanish acronym) on July 29, 1976, thus opening the third level of education for the arts in Cuba.

Add comment

No se admiten ofensas, frases vulgares ni palabras obscenas.
Nos reservamos el derecho de no publicar los comentario que incumplan con las normas de este sitio

Security code
Refresh

Services

Last News