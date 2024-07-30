Diaz-Canel congratulates the University of the Arts on its 48th anniversary





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 30 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and president of the country, congratulated students and professors of the University of the Arts on the occasion of the 48th anniversary of its founding.



On X, the head of state stressed that, during almost half a century of history, the institution has left a deep mark on Cuba's artistic development.



May Fidel's dream of democratizing art continue to be the paradigm to follow, he said in his message.



The University of the Arts was created as the Higher Institute of Arts (ISA by its Spanish acronym) on July 29, 1976, thus opening the third level of education for the arts in Cuba.