Cuban National Ballet to perform in Costa Rica





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 22 (ACN) The National Ballet of Cuba, Cultural Heritage of the Nation, will perform in San Jose, Costa Rica, on July 27 and 28.



According to an official press release, the company, under the direction of Viengsay Valdes, will present several works from its repertoire at the Melico Salazar Popular Theater, named after Costa Rican tenor Manuel Salazar Zuniga, of worldwide fame.



The program will include Dionaea, choreography by Gustavo Herrera, with music by Heitor Villa-Lobos; the solo Muto, by Alberto Mendez, with music by Edvard Grieg; the pas de deux El corsario, in Alicia Alonso's version of the original by Marius Petipa, with music by Riccardo Drigo; and a classic work of Cuban choreography, Carmen, by Alberto Alonso, with music by Georges Bizet, arranged by Rodion Schedrin.



Leading dancers Sadaise Arencibia, Anette Delgado, Dani Hernandez, Grettel Morejon, Viengsay Valdes and Yankiel Vazquez, as well as outstanding up-and-coming dancers such as Anyelo Montero, Estefania Hernandez, Gabriela Druyet and Jorge Guerra make up the cast to be presented in the Central American country.