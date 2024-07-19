Cuba is number one cultural destination worldwide, according to Tripadvisor





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 19 (ACN) Cuba is the number one cultural destination, according to Tripadvisor, hailed Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Cuban foreign minister, on X.



Cuban diplomat said that visitors to the island enjoy a varied cultural program, enriched by the unique opportunities offered by the historic World Heritage Sites of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco).



Cuba ranks first among the world's best Cultural Destinations, a category that takes into account experiences in museums, historic sites and local traditions.



According to the description provided by Tripadvisor, the Best of the Best title of the Travellers' Choice Awards celebrates the highest level of excellence in travel and is awarded to those who receive a high volume of outstanding reviews and opinions from the Tripadvisor community over a 12-month period.



The text recommends visiting Havana, which it describes as a blend of old-world architecture and modern-day culture, and highlights the charm of the town of Trinidad with its Spanish

colonial architecture, a Unesco World Heritage Site and a fantastic location for visiting the Valle de los Ingenios, an area of land that once served as the center of Cuba's sugar industry.



The Caribbean island tops a list of 25 countries and cities including Cusco (Peru), Agra (India), Fez (Morocco) and Athens (Greece) among the top five.