Havana hosts, as of today, 23rd edition of the Cuban Culture Fair





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 9 (ACN) Some 93 national exhibitors with 88 creators and five cultural institutions will gather today until September 1 at the Cuba Pavilion in Havana to kick off the 23rd edition of the Cuban Culture Fair Arte en La Rampa.



Raul Marquez, director of the Havana Business Unit of the Cuban Fund for Cultural Goods, said recently at a press conference that the different manifestations will be represented at the stands, including footwear, goldsmithing, ceramics, wood, printing and miscellaneous items.



Marquez pointed out that the fair will be dedicated to the 65th anniversary of the founding institutions of Cuba's cultural policy and the 505th anniversary of the Villa de San Cristobal de La Habana.



It also serves as a space of connection among Cuban institutions to offer the population a true proposal from the arts and culture.

