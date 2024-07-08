Cuba chosen as Caribbean’s Leading Cultural Destination 2024





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 7 (ACN) Known as the Oscars of the travel industry, the World Travel Awards named Cuba once again as Caribbean’s Leading Cultural Destination, the island’s Ministry of Tourism announced in post on X.



Cuba competed in this category with other destinations such as Barbados, Jamaica, Martinique, Puerto Rico, St. Kitts, and Trinidad.



Likewise, the Gran Hotel Manzana Kempinski La Habana was selected as Cuba's Leading Business Hotel 2024 and its Suite Presidential Lorca as the best in the country, whereas the emblematic Hotel Nacional was recognized again as Cuba's Leading Hotel 2024.



Established in 1993, World Travel Awards serves to acknowledge, reward and celebrate excellence across all sectors of the global travel and tourism industry.