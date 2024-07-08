Caribbean Festival hails identity through visual arts





SANTIAGO DE CUBA, Cuba, Jul 7 (ACN) Steps to protect the most autochthonous nature of national cultural identity led domestic and foreign visual artists to attend the 43rd Caribbean Festival, under way in this city.



Luisa Maria Ramirez, vice president of the Provincial Visual Arts Council, remarked that the event provides an opportunity to open up new horizons for cultural expression in the countries attending the Festival, namely Brazil, Venezuela, United States, Mexico, the Dominican Republic and Colombia.



“One major purpose was to take a fresh look at visual production through collective exhibitions, pictorial downloads and joint creation of murals in cultural workshops,” she stressed. “Furthermore, our theoretical sessions led by both local university professors and students and foreign researchers enriched the debate on the work and impact of renowned sculptors, painters and photographers”.



The 2024 Caribbean Festival pays tribute to the Brazilian state of Bahia, whose traditions, colors, landscapes and musicality encourage an outburst of visual creation.

