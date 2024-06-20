Cuba to host 3rd International Meeting of Collectors and Music Lovers





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 19 (ACN) Cuba will host the 3rd International Meeting of Collectors and Music Lovers on June 21 to 23 to bring together music enthusiasts and specialists in a space dedicated to celebrating and sharing knowledge and experiences.



Featured in the program are tours, talks, record playing sessions and theme-specific exhibitions, as well as performances, master lessons, and lectures, among many other attractions.



The event is expected to gather musicographers, researchers, musicologists, collectors and music lovers from Cuba and other countries, mainly Colombia and Mexico.



Consolidated last year as an inclusive space to exhibit and market cultural products, this meeting will also celebrate a new anniversary of Empresa de Grabaciones y Ediciones Musicales (EGREM), which for 60 years has promoted and disseminated Cuban music.