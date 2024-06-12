Havana Convention Center begins celebrations for anniversary of its creation





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 11 (ACN) In order to celebrate the 45th anniversary of the Havana Convention Center, to be held in September this year, the program of activities to be carried out for this commemoration was announced today.



The meeting was attended by representatives of the Center, as well as by representatives of institutions and organizations to which it provides services and support, in addition to others involved in the work of the facility.



Yaima Valdes Martinez, general director of the Convention Center, pointed out that among the works to improve the work in each of the events it hosts is the remodeling of its facilities, for which there is an investment project to modernize the rooms for a better use by customers.



She pointed out that since 1979 they have hosted more than 3,000 thematic meetings and have received more than one and a half million participants in the events held there.



Armando Franco Senen, deputy director of the Congress, Fairs and Exhibitions Company, pointed out that the Center is a symbol of the hands that have built it every day and that its essence is fundamentally rooted in its people.



He explained that the facilities have participated in events that have marked the country, but also the countries of the region and those that are in the process of development.



Franco Senen pointed out that the Convention Center is not only made up of its 12 halls, but also includes the adjoining hotel, a printing house and fairgrounds, distinguished by the diversity of services provided by the companies of the PALCO Group.



Among the activities that took place during the day, there was a tour of the different facilities of the Center, where it was shown the transformations that are being made and that will allow a greater use of the center in different events.



The activities for the anniversary of the Center, under the slogan Times of a Giant, are intended to extend beyond the founding date and the objective is to reach out to society and different sectors, including homes for children without filial support and neighborhoods in vulnerable conditions, among others.