Havana Hosts First International Biennial of Political Satire





Havana, Jun 6 (ACN) Some 66 cartoonists, humorists and other artists from 24 countries will expose the current fight against neo-fascism through in an exhibit of their works during the First International Biennial of Political Satire to take place in this city capital June 14-28.



Artists from France, Iran, Venezuela among other nations sent in 225 humoristic works after the Biennial was called by the Cuban Culture Ministry, the National Council of Visual Arts and the La Jiribilla magazine.



A selection out of the 225 works will be deployed in local galleries in town, while major humoristic publications will be present in spaces of several movie theaters.



The biennial provides its artistic language for the understanding of the current world reality marked by conflicts and war, according to organizers.



Cuban Humorist Aristides Hernandez said that political satire has become a useful tool for criticism, which provides a closer connection with the public.