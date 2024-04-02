Cubadisco International Fair is back with Colombia as guest country



HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 1 (ACN) The Cubadisco International Fair, which will return to Havana May 11-19, will have Colombia as its guest country in 2024.



Jorge Gomez, president of the event, told Granma newspaper that the event will seek to strengthen the cultural ties existing today between the two nations.

He explained that within the Cubadisco Award a special category will be created for Colombian music, and added that a lot of material of its culture will be compiled to be broadcasted during the days of the fair.



Colombia is a country that people in Cuba love very much, I have the impression that this can create links and make the exchange more permanent, which is what is needed after all, to have a kind of combination, to coordinate the things that allow us to do, he added.



Gomez pointed out that, thanks to the talks held with the Ministry of Culture of the South American nation and other authorities in the art world, the possibility of making visible artists that are not usually promoted by the music market or the music industry has been opened up.



That is also one of the objectives of Cubadisco, that music that is not in the spotlight of the transnationals can be spread, and represents a moment to make visible the image of Latin America, of the entire Caribbean, and of the music of the resistance, he concluded.