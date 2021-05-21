Communication Campaign for the 60th Anniversary of ´Words to the Intellectuals´





HOLGUÍN, Cuba, May 20 (ACN) Diálogos Diversos (Diverse dialogues), a communication campaign organized from Casa de Iberoamérica in the province of Holguin, was launched Wednesday as part of the actions of the Ministry of Culture on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of Fidel Castro’s speech known as Words to the Intellectuals.



Eduardo Ávila Rumayor, director of this institution—which hosts the Ibero-American Culture Festival—said that the effort is in line with the campaign Tienes la Palabra (You have the floor) intended to promote a constructive dialogue between institutions and creators.



“Nowadays we need to contextualize the importance of this historic speech beyond the occasion as such, in light of an ongoing situation that is crucial to our country in times of hyper-connectioned era often deprived of the timely and enriching debate of the intelligentsia,” he remarked.



Diálogos Diversos also intends to become a means to transform the intellectual work of this center, since the campaign will affect every activity, especially during the Ibero-American Culture Festival and the Congress of Thought that this province has held every October since 1992 to discuss the role of a revolutionary intellectual.



Words to the Intellectuals becomes particularly relevant in the current Cuban context and essential to study the base roots of critical thinking among artists and creators.



Delivered on June 30, 1961, Fidel’s speech was the result of an in-depth social and cultural debate in the 1960s, as the Cuban intellectuals were seeking their place in the midst of a process of social transformation.