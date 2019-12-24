Cuba invites to dance contest and Grand Prix Vladimir Malakhov 2020

Share

HOLGUIN, Cuba, Dec 23 (ACN) - The company Codanza has officially announced the 6th edition of the Vladimir Malakhov North Atlantic Dance Competition and Grand Prix, to be held in this eastern Cuban city from September 21-27, 2020.



The contest invites, since last year with biennial periodicity, performers, choreographers and companies from all over the world to compete in classical, neoclassical and contemporary dance, Maricel Godoy, director of the prestigious company, told the Cuban News Agency.

Godoy explained that awards will be given such as the Prix Vladimir Malakhov and the Grand Prix Vladimir Malakhov, the only one for performance in both genres (male or female), as well as for Best Staging and the Grand Prix Codanza for choreography.

The participants must present a pas de deux or a classical, neoclassical or contemporary sole, and those who opt for the Codanza Great Prize may show only one free theme choreographic piece, with an unlimited number of dancers, taking into account their staging for a theatrical setting.

The jury of the competition will be made up of the star of the world ballet Vladimir Malakhov, the internationally renowned Catalan choreographer Maria Rovira, and Paul Seaquist, an international ballet entrepreneur.

This event is a necessary space for dance creation in Cuba, as it allows for exchange, knowledge and debate, and makes it possible to rescue the most genuine aspects of the expression in a general sense.