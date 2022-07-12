University of Havana opens Summer School





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 12 (ACN) The Summer School of the University of Havana (UH) opens its doors today to nearly 280 students for the first time in an integrated way, by including different subjects such as tourism, economics, humanities and exact sciences.



Maday Alonso del Rivero Antigua, vice rector of research and postgraduate studies at the UH, exclusively told the Cuban News Agency that this year marks the 53rd anniversary of this educational initiative for the summer season.



Classes will be held until July 20 in different faculties and educational centers, and will be attended by pre-degree students, workers of all sectors or people without labor ties, she assured.



At the end of the course, the vice rector added, a certificate of participation will be awarded, and those students who have a university degree will obtain credit, since it will be considered as a postgraduate course.



Classes will address topics such as safeguarding the intangible heritage, the current situation of the Cuban economy and the challenges it faces, as well as the international monetary and financial panorama in times of crisis, and the dominant trends and modifications observed in contemporary international trade relations.



In addition, tourism courses will be given, lessons to learn about the requirements of incentive tourism, the protocol of this economic activity, and emotional intelligence for socio-business management.

