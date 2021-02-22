Cuban software industry intent on consolidating a foreign trade strategy





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 22 (ACN) Cuban IT companies are taking the first steps in foreign trade, focused on trying to gain a foothold in a very competitive market worldwide.



Luis Guillermo Fernandez Perez, general director of the company DESOFT, one of the entities spearheading this goal, they have found a reservoir of human capital already conversant with some of the technologies demanded by the market and working remotely for countries as distant as Saudi Arabia.



Even if DESOFT hopes to export products, it has relied on its professional service to enter this field. Now there are 15 carefully selected specialists working from Cuba for other markets, said Fernandez Perez at the recent annual work meeting of the Informatics and Communications Group (GEIC). “In order to start exporting, we need to transform our organizational infrastructure, ensure the proper levels of quality and efficiency, and qualify professionals who can master the new roles.”



Grisel Reyes León, Vice-Minister of Communications, pointed to a better human capital management as a key goal in 2021.



GEIC resumed the export of software services to Spain—paralyzed by the pandemic—and found new markets following the approval of self-employment in this field. So far, Softel, Solintel and DESOFT are the GEIC’s entities authorized to provide foreign trade services to the private sector.