Congratulations on the 43rd anniversary of Cuba-Gambia ties





HAVANA, Cuba, May 11 (ACN) Esteban Lazo Hernandez, president of the National Assembly of People's Power of Cuba, congratulated his Gambian counterpart Fabakary Tombong Jatta on the 43rd anniversary of the diplomatic ties between the two nations, established on May 19, 1979.



These relations have been strengthened with the sending of medical brigades made up of doctors, medical professors and other health care personnel to Gambia. As part of their cooperation, Cuban professors are training future doctors, not only at the University of Medical Sciences in Banjul but also from other African nations, and agreements have been signed in the fields of agriculture and sports.



Gambia supports Cuba’s struggle against the U.S. blockade both in the United Nations General Assembly and in the African Union and endorses the resolutions demanding the end of this cruel and aggressive U.S. policy, and the Cuban and Gambian parliaments have established Friendship Groups to reinforce their bond.