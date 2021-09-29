Cuban FM meets with young people from the People's Forum in US





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 28 (ACN) Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Cuban foreign minister, held an emotional meeting with young people from The People's Forum (The People's Forum), based in New York, United States.



According to the foreign minister on Twitter, they expressed the gratitude of the Cuban people for the solidarity and humanism of the #LetCubaLive campaign.



The People's Forum, by its Spanish name, shared on the same digital platform that they had been honored to welcome Rodriguez Parrilla and Lianys Torres Rivera, head of the Cuban mission to the United States.



They describe themselves as a movement incentive for working class and marginalized communities to build unity across historic lines of division at home and abroad.



They also define themselves as an accessible educational and cultural space that fosters the next generation of visionaries and organizers who believe that a new world is possible through collective action.