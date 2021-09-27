New Voices at the UN Demand End of US Blockade of Cuba





Havana, Sept 25 (ACN) New voices raised at the UN calling for the end of the over-60-year US economic, commercial and financial blockade of Cuba, during the high-level debate of the General Assembly.



According to PL news agency, in a virtual statement the vice-president of Benin, Mariam Chabi Talata said that her country backs the resolution adopted by the 34th Summit of the African Union, held February 2021 in Addis Abeba, on the US blockade of Cuba.



In this regard, we urge Washington to end that policy on behalf of the promotion of peace and development, said the official who also called for the normalization of relations between the United States and Cuba.



Meanwhile, Gambia’s vice-president Isatou Touray said that it is due time that the US siege against Cuba passes into history.



Lesoto’s Prime Minister Moeketsi Majoro also called for the lifting of the unilateral US policy against the Cuban people, an issue calling for an immediate solution.



Over the past 30 years, the UN General Assembly has systematically and overwhelmingly voted against the US coercive blockade against Cuba, said Lesoto’s Premier.



Mexico’s Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard demanded the end of the US’s anti-Cuba policy and said it has been the repeated demand by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador in the past few months and which cannot continue to stand amidst the severe economic and sanitary crisis facing the world.



Washington strengthened the its blockade against the Cuban people in an opportunistic an unprecedented manner in times of the COVID-19 pandemic as denounced by Havana. Under the former Donald Trump administration over 240 unilateral sanctions were imposed against the island nation all in force under the government headed by President Joe Biden.