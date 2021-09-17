Mexico’s President: The Cuban People Deserves the Dignity Prize





Havana, Sept 16 (ACN) Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Thursday that the Cuban people deserve the dignity prize for their struggle in defense of their nation’s sovereignty.



Having resisted 62 years without yielding is an unquestionable historic feat, said Obrador during a civic and military parade marking the 211 anniversary of the Cry of Dolores, which opened Mexico’s war of independence.



On its Twitter account the Cuban Foreign Ministry praised the Mexican president’s speech as he said that due to its example of resistance, Cuba must be considered the new Numancia, he said in reference to a small ancient city which in defying powerful Rome became an example of heroism, strength and struggle for freedom.



For that same reason, said Lopez Obrador, Cuba must be declared Heritage of Humankind and he respectfully called on Washington to lift the economic, commercial and financial blockade of Cuba because no state has the right to submit another nation, he noted.



The civic and military parade in Mexico had Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel as guest of honor. Diaz-Canel said that among all brothers and sisters in our Americas, Mexico is one of the friendliest nations for Cuba.



The Cuban head of state arrived Thursday morning in Mexico on a state visit which will wind up on Saturday, when the 6th Summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States will open doors.